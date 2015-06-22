Allergan To Pay $2.7M To End Certain Generic-Delay Claims

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Allergan will pay a combined $2.7 million and allow judgment to be entered against it to resolve claims from three of the plaintiffs accusing the company's subsidiary of delaying generic competition for Asacol, according to letters filed in Massachusetts federal court Friday. Allergan PLC has been battling the suit over subsidiary Warner Chilcott Ltd.'s ulcerative colitis drug since 2015. Asacol 400mg buyers allege Warner Chilcott took the product off the market in March 2013, four months before its patents expired, and replaced it with the inferior product, Delzicol, which was still patent-protected. The move meant a generic version of Asacol couldn't...

