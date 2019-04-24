Google, Apple Tell Fed. Circ. IP Validity Can't Go Both Ways

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board can't invalidate a digital rights management patent claim and then say a "substantially identical" substitute claim holds up, Google and Apple have told the Federal Circuit. If the first claim in ContentGuard's patent is obvious and anticipated, then any claim with the same scope must also be declared invalid, the tech giants said Friday in their opening appellate brief. The Federal Circuit either needs to vacate the PTAB's decision allowing the substitute claim or reverse its decision that the two claims are "substantially identical," they said. The board had invalidated several claims in ContentGuard Holdings...

