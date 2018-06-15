Kessler Topaz Wants Back On Top Of VIX Manipulation MDL

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Kessler Topaz has told an Illinois federal court it wants to be bumped back up to co-lead counsel in multidistrict litigation over the alleged manipulation of the Chicago Board Options Exchange's volatility index. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP was knocked down to a spot on the steering committee back in April after its lead attorney switched firms, but it’s time for the firm to be back in the lead, the firm told the court Friday. The firm said it “faithfully remained committed to this litigation” during its nearly four months on the steering committee and that it appreciates the appointment,...

