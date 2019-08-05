DOL Scores $6.5M Win In Suit Over Employee Stock Deal

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A bank and the CEO of a soft-drink-manufacturing equipment provider are both on the hook for $6.5 million after a Virginia federal judge sided with a U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit and found that they violated federal benefits law by letting workers overpay for company stock. U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon held in his order Friday that Adam Vinoskey, the CEO of Sentry Equipment Erectors Inc., and Evolve Bank and Trust are liable together for the losses an employee stock ownership plan suffered when it bought Vinoskey’s shares in Sentry in 2010. Evolve’s due diligence for the deal was “rushed...

