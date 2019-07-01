New Asylum Rules For Unaccompanied Kids Stalled, For Now

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration policy changing asylum rules for unaccompanied immigrant children, finding the new rule is likely to irreparably harm children applying for asylum. In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel found that a group of immigrants, identified only by their initials, are likely to succeed in their claim that the new asylum rules violate the Administrative Procedure Act because the rules did not go through the required notice-and-comment procedures for agency rulemaking. "The court also concludes that plaintiffs and those similarly situated to them are likely to experience irreparable...

