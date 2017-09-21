Fence Co. Can't Duck EEOC Suit Claiming Racial Harassment

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to let a fence installation company dodge a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming employees harassed a black former co-worker by hurling racial slurs at him and pulling him toward a noose that was hanging in the warehouse. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah on Friday denied Driven Fence Inc.'s bid for summary judgment in the EEOC's suit brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 alleging that Arri Samuels faced a race-based hostile work environment and that he was constructively discharged. While Samuels didn't report the harassment to the vice...

