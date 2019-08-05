J&J Challenges Scientist's Baby Powder Asbestos Findings

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (August 5, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A scientist told New Jersey state jurors Monday that his laboratory found asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's baby powder, but a company attorney stressed that he never tested bottles that were actually used by the four mesothelioma victims suing the pharmaceutical giant over claims the product caused their fatal disease. During his direct testimony on behalf of the plaintiffs in a New Brunswick courtroom, William Longo, a material scientist and electron microscopist who is the president of Georgia-based Materials Analytical Services, said his team discovered the toxic mineral in certain samples of J&J's talcum powder products after two rounds of testing....

