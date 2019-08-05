New Bill Would Expand Health Care Access For Native Vets

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., on Friday would allow Native American veterans to have the health services they use at urban Indian health centers covered by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Health Care Access for Urban Native Veterans Act would amend the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to allow urban Indian health organizations to enter into agreements with the VA that would reimburse them for services provided to veterans. Current law allows only federally or tribally operated Indian Health Service facilities to receive these reimbursements, and these services operate primarily in rural areas,...

