HHS, Neb. Tribe Reach Deal In Suit Over Health Service Costs

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the federal government have agreed to settle the tribe’s suit seeking $2.1 million it claimed to be owed from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under contracts to provide health services. The joint notice of a prospective settlement on Friday did not offer any details on the nature of the agreement. The settlement will have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Justice, and the parties asked the court to give them until Oct. 1 to finalize the deal. The settlement announcement comes after the government pushed back on the tribe’s claims...

