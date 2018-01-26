Ulta Shoppers Seek 17 Class Certs. In Used-Makeup Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Ulta Beauty Inc. customers asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to certify 17 state-based classes alleging that the makeup retailer sold used, repackaged products, arguing that the action “easily” meets all the requirements necessary for certification. The 17 classes seek to represent any of the “millions” who bought used beauty products in any of the 17 states over the course of a variety of class periods, depending on the class representative and the states’ statute of limitation rules. “The ‘Class Period’ for each claim extends backward the length of the statute of limitations from the date that the class representative filed...

