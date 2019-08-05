NJ Justices To Mull Geico's Motorcycle Crash Coverage Win

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review whether a man's Geico automobile policy also covered a crash that occurred when he was driving a motorcycle, in a case that saw the insurer beat a $975,000 coverage bid in a lower appeals court. According to an order made public Monday, the justices’ examination will be limited to whether a split three-judge Appellate Division panel properly considered what coverage Government Employees Insurance Co. policyholder Robert Katchen expected after the accident versus when he obtained the policy. Katchen and Rider Insurance Co., which covered a portion of the claim that Geico had...

