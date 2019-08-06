Evaluating The Efficacy Of FCC's New Foreign Robocall Rules

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 1, 2019, the Federal Communications Commission approved new regulations intended to combat “spoofing” calls made by international actors. Through the passage of these new rules, the FCC is implementing a law passed by Congress last year, granting them the ability to regulate the transmission of calls that have been “spoofed” internationally. In the past, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai noted the prevalence of such calls, saying, “scammers often robocall us from overseas, and when they do, they typically spoof their numbers to try and trick consumers.” He continued by emphasizing the important role that the rules could play, saying,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS