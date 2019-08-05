Facebook IPO Scammer Fights 22-Year Sentence At 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles fraudster told a Ninth Circuit panel Monday that his nearly 22-year prison sentence is unreasonable and there’s no proof that victims suffered substantial financial hardships from his schemes, one of which involved taking millions for a purported Facebook IPO that he spent on his lavish lifestyle. During a hearing in San Francisco, Tony Faryar Farmani argued that the district court shouldn’t have given his client, Troy Stratos, a 4-point sentencing enhancement for causing substantial financial hardships for 57 victims. Farmani argued that the victims were wealthy investors and although the losses ranged from $50,000 to $100,000 each due...

