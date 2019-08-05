2nd Circ. Rejects Ex-Guinea Official's McDonnell Appeal

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday refused to overturn the conviction of a former Guinean mining minister for taking $8.5 million in bribes in exchange for valuable mineral rights, finding no reason to apply the U.S. Supreme Court's McDonnell ruling to Guinean bribery laws. Mahmoud Thiam, 52, was convicted in 2017 by a New York federal jury for taking bribes in Guinea from a Chinese company seeking mining rights, in violation of Guinea's anti-bribery statutes, and then laundering the money in the U.S. On appeal, Thiam, a U.S. citizen, had argued the conviction was invalid because the lower court didn't require jurors...

