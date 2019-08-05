CVS Sued Over Injury From Ear Drop, Eye Drop Mix-Up

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- CVS incorrectly filled a man's prescription for eye drop medicine with ear drops, causing him temporary blindness and permanent damage, according to a couple's suit filed Friday in Texas state court. Edward and Felisa Walker have accused CVS Pharmacy Inc. of giving the couple the wrong medicine as part of Edward's recovery from an unspecified vision procedure, causing him pain and limited loss of vision after he put the ear drops he was given into his eyes, according to the suit. The Walkers want their damages determined by a jury but are seeking at least $300,000 from CVS for its alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS