Elliott Urges Scout24 To Split Up Real Estate, Auto Units

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Elliott called on Germany's Scout24 to break up its real estate and auto marketplace businesses and ramp up its share buyback program, contending in a letter released Monday that the company needs to act swiftly and decisively to reach improve its stock performance. Elliott Management Corp. affiliate Elliott Advisors UK Ltd. said in a letter, which was published Monday but dated July 26, that it believes there is a need for “Scout24’s leadership to demonstrate a level of urgency that thus far has been lacking.” The activist investor believes that after speaking with an array of real estate agents,...

