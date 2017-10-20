Temp Agency's Race Bias, Antitrust Suit Against Rival Axed

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Even after amending its lawsuit, a Chicago-area temp agency didn't raise a valid antitrust or federal civil rights claim when it alleged a rival improperly withheld payments, breached its contract and discriminated against its workers, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer dismissed temp agency Labor One Inc.'s claims under the Sherman Act and federal Civil Rights Act, the only two federal claims in its complaint, and said federal courts no longer have jurisdiction over the dispute. She said Labor One can litigate its breach of contract claim against Staff Management Solutions over a billing dispute "in any...

