Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Temp Agency's Race Bias, Antitrust Suit Against Rival Axed

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Even after amending its lawsuit, a Chicago-area temp agency didn't raise a valid antitrust or federal civil rights claim when it alleged a rival improperly withheld payments, breached its contract and discriminated against its workers, an Illinois federal judge said Monday.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer dismissed temp agency Labor One Inc.'s claims under the Sherman Act and federal Civil Rights Act, the only two federal claims in its complaint, and said federal courts no longer have jurisdiction over the dispute. She said Labor One can litigate its breach of contract claim against Staff Management Solutions over a billing dispute "in any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

440(Civil Rights: Other)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 20, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®