Injured Rig Worker Sues Over 'Antiquated, Unsafe' Methods

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Texas man who was injured while installing communication equipment on a drilling rig has filed a lawsuit in state court against the two companies that operate the rig, alleging they allowed employees to use "antiquated and unsafe" methods that left him with "permanent and catastrophic injuries." Ashton Ray Harp filed the lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages in Harris County on Thursday. Harp named both Big 6 Drilling Co. and Texas Petroleum Investment Co. as defendants in the suit stemming from an incident on a drilling rig platform in Luling, Texas, about 165 miles west of downtown Houston....

