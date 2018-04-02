Rack Room Inks Up To $26M Deal In TCPA Suit Over Texts

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Rack Room Shoes Inc. has agreed to pay up to roughly $26 million to resolve Florida federal court claims that the retailer violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by bombarding millions of consumers with unwanted text messages. Consumer Maxwell Goldschmidt asked Friday for the court's blessing on a settlement that would make nearly 5.2 million people who received unsolicited telemarketing texts from Rack Room eligible to receive $5 in cash and a $10 voucher for store products. "If approved, the settlement will bring an end to what has otherwise been, and likely would continue to be, contentious litigation centered on unsettled...

