No Proof Motorola Phone Hurt Man's Hearing, Judge Says

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Friday threw out a man's suit claiming his Motorola Droid Turbo made "firework" sounds that caused his hearing loss, saying he failed to show the phone had a defect and to link that alleged problem to his injury. U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell said that Daniel Brittain's expert couldn't identify what actually caused the smartphone to make the alleged sounds, and that the expert "utterly failed" to connect evidence of a resistor overheating to the phone's speaker system, making the expert's testimony entirely speculative. "The technical expert's theory is further undermined by the fact that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS