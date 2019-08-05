25-Year-Old Used Ponzi Scheme Funds To Buy Boat, Feds Say

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A 25-year-old New Jersey man used investor funds from a Ponzi scheme to pay off other investors, cover his credit card debt and buy himself a boat, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday and a corresponding civil action filed in Boston federal court. From June 2018 to June 2019, Tanmaya Kabra tricked investors into giving him money by promising "double-digit returns in a matter of months with no risk," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in its civil complaint. "Kabra's stories and promises were lies," the SEC said. Kabra allegedly told investors that his companies, including LaunchByte.io LLC, had...

