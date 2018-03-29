Jury Awards Driver $1.7M In Damages After Insurance Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A woman who was injured in a car crash sustained $1.7 million in damages, a Kentucky federal jury decided Friday, after she sued a MetLife subsidiary for allegedly violating the terms of her policy. Taraneh F. Momeni-Kuric claimed Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was liable for underinsured motorist benefits after she maxed out the liability limits of the policy held by the woman who caused the collision, according to her complaint. Momeni-Kuric argued she was entitled to recover damages up to $500,000 per a policy provision on underinsured motorists. Momeni-Kuric said Met also owes 12% interest on the coverage from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS