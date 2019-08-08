Ex-DOJ Brass Expects More FCPA Deals With Subsidiaries

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Foreign Corrupt Practices Act settlements with subsidiaries that don't involve the parent company could become more common, a former assistant chief at the U.S. Department of Justice’s FCPA unit told Law360 on Thursday, days after his move to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. After 12 years at the DOJ, including more than four as a supervisor in the FCPA unit, Tarek Helou decided to head back to private practice as a partner at Wilson Sonsini in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Aug. 5. Helou said on Thursday his decision to join the firm was informed by interactions with lawyers who practice...

