Sprint-T-Mobile Opponents Call For Public Comment On Deal

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should give the public a fresh chance to weigh in on Sprint and T-Mobile's merger now that the deal's architecture has fundamentally changed, two rural broadband groups that oppose the tie-up asserted Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice's recent settlement with the companies, which requires divestitures to Dish Network Corp., is not the same deal that has been pending before the FCC and federal policy obligates the agency to reflect this in comments, the NTCA and the Rural Wireless Association wrote in an informal request. "The proposed merger is now a completely different arrangement than what is currently before the...

