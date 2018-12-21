Nvidia Tries to Nix Stock-Drop Suit Over Crypto Sales

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Nvidia Corp. urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of misleading investors about its ability to keep up with a boom in cryptocurrency mining, arguing that securities fraud claims can't be based on previously disclosed inventory build-ups in its distribution channel. The technology company makes graphic processing units, or GPUs, which can be used for creating computer graphics in video games and for mining certain cryptocurrencies. The GPU chips are sold to device manufacturers, who then distribute them to retailers, the company said. The company’s shareholders claim that it covered up problems with its GPU...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS