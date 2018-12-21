Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nvidia Tries to Nix Stock-Drop Suit Over Crypto Sales

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Nvidia Corp. urged a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of misleading investors about its ability to keep up with a boom in cryptocurrency mining, arguing that securities fraud claims can't be based on previously disclosed inventory build-ups in its distribution channel.

The technology company makes graphic processing units, or GPUs, which can be used for creating computer graphics in video games and for mining certain cryptocurrencies. The GPU chips are sold to device manufacturers, who then distribute them to retailers, the company said.

The company’s shareholders claim that it covered up problems with its GPU...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Date Filed

December 21, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies