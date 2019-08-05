Olympic Oversight Bill Lacks Muscle To Achieve Grand Goals

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A wave of sexual assault scandals has spurred bipartisan legislation to increase congressional oversight of the committee that governs U.S. Olympics teams, but experts say an even greater federal role may be necessary to protect athletes, considering U.S. Olympics’ unique, privatized model. The Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2019 would allow Congress to pass a “joint resolution” to dissolve the board of directors of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and revoke the certification of an individual Olympic sport national governing body if lawmakers believe they are not upholding duties to promote Olympic sports and the safety of athletes. The law...

