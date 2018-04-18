Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Boeing Seeks DQ After Assistant Switches Sides In ADA Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Boeing has asked an Oregon federal court to disqualify a law firm handling a disability discrimination suit against the company, saying that it had hired a legal assistant who previously worked on the case while employed by Boeing's attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC.

The Boeing Co. told the court on Friday that it had tried to ensure that The Law Offices of Daniel Snyder properly screened legal assistant Sarah Churchill off from the suit, but Snyder had resisted putting a screen in place and violated the screen just three weeks after agreeing to it.

"Given plaintiff's counsel's...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Americans with Disabilities - Employment

Judge

Date Filed

April 18, 2018

