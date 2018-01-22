Norton Healthcare, Lockton Can't Sink ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Midwestern hospital chain Norton Healthcare Inc. and massive insurance brokerage firm Lockton Companies must face a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action challenging the investments and fees in Norton’s retirement plan. U.S. District Judge Greg N. Stivers denied Norton’s motion to dismiss its workers’ suit on Friday, saying the employees presented enough facts to support their allegations that Norton’s retirement plan overcharged on fees and skimped on investments and Norton and Lockton abdicated their responsibility to ensure that was not the case. Judge Stivers also denied Lockton’s request to leave the suit, holding that the firm — which has advised...

