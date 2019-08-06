Atty-Turned-Writer Can Fix CAA Contract Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 6, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A former prosecutor alleging his agents at Creative Artists Agency LLC breached their contract by stealing his fictionalized law enforcement television series idea and helping more powerful clients shop it can amend his suit, a California judge said Monday after she found he hasn't clearly alleged what the contract entailed. In a tentative ruling made final, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco found that in his breach of contract claim, attorney-turned-writer John Musero alleged the general nature of his relationship with CAA, but the allegations do not indicate that he "clearly conditioned" his disclosure of the television series script upon...

