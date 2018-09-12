Facebook Can't Claim Patent Suit Costs, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A tech developer told a skeptical Federal Circuit panel Monday that even though Facebook got a claim on a personalized ad invention tossed by patent authorities, the social media giant can't use that to recover costs in a related federal court case. B.E. Technology LLC is fighting a Tennessee federal court order to pay more than $4,400 for Facebook’s costs defending against a patent suit brought by B.E., a legal action that a judge determined moot after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board struck down B.E.’s patent. While the costs amount to a relatively small share of the patent litigation's overall...

