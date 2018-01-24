Gov't Defends Revoking Obama-Era Fracking Regulations

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The federal government has argued the Trump administration properly acted to reduce the regulatory burden on industry when it revoked hydraulic fracturing regulations on federal and tribal lands that were finalized during the Obama administration. The Bureau of Land Management on Friday told a California federal court that it had the authority in 2017 to rescind the Obama administration's 2015 rule. No law forces the BLM to impose the rule, therefore it had the right to rescind it, the federal government argued in a summary judgment motion, asking for a win against challenges filed by California, the Sierra Club and other environmental...

