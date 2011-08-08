Judge: Gov’t Entitled To SuperValu’s Discounted Drug Prices

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday handed whistleblowers a partial win in a suit accusing SuperValu of overcharging the federal government for medication, ruling that the government was entitled to discounted prices the grocer offered cash customers. U.S. District Judge Richard Mills sided with pharmacists Tracy Schutte and Michael Yarberry’s argument that SuperValu should have charged Medicare and Medicaid less in light of the grocer’s own discounted prices for cash customers, according to court documents. Judge Mills held that Seventh Circuit precedent makes it clear that the Medicare prescription drug benefit and Medicaid are entitled to the benefit of the so-called...

