T-Mobile Can't Arbitrate Location Data Fight, Customers Say

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile’s move to force a suit accusing it of selling customers’ location data to third parties into arbitration is “unconscionable,” the proposed class that filed the suit told a Maryland federal judge. More than 50 million T-Mobile customers shouldn’t be locked out of court just because the mobile giant doesn’t want the details of the case aired in public and heard before a judge, the proposed class argued in the filing Monday. “This case must remain in a public forum under the eye of an Article III judge, and the results of this case must be publicly available,” the proposed class...

