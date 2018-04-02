6th Circ. Won't Nix Former FedEx Worker's Retaliation Verdict

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday upheld a former FedEx SmartPost employee's $415,000 trial win in her suit accusing the package delivery giant of retaliating against her for complaining about sexist behavior. A three-judge panel let stand a June 2017 verdict and post-trial orders by U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh awarding Sheryl Hubbell damages in her suit alleging that FedEx SmartPost, a unit of FedEx Corp., mistreated her based on her gender and eventually fired her because she made complaints about her manager, who purportedly didn’t want women in leadership roles. The panel said there was plenty of evidence to support...

