L'Oreal Stole 'Game-Changing' Secrets, Del. Jury Told

Law360, Wilmington (August 5, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Beauty product giant L'Oreal USA Inc. used its corporate savvy to steal trade secrets related to a "game-changing" hair-coloring product from a much smaller startup company, a Delaware federal jury was told Monday. During the start of a weeklong trial in front of U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon, hair-care product developer Olaplex LLC claimed L'Oreal misappropriated secrets it learned during discussions between officers of the companies over the cosmetics giant's potential purchase of Olaplex. L'Oreal then turned around and used those secrets, related to technology developed by Olaplex to protect dyed hair from damage, to produce its own versions of...

