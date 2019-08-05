Sex Assault Claim Led To Ouster, Ex-Tinder Exec Claims

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A former Tinder marketing executive claims that the company's former CEO sexually assaulted her after a holiday party in 2016 and that she was fired following a "sham" investigation aimed at discrediting her, according to a suit filed Monday in California state court. Rosette Pambakian, who was Tinder Inc.'s head of marketing and communications, alleges that Gregory Blatt, the former CEO of the dating app and its parent company, Match Group Inc., sexually assaulted her in 2016 and that the companies sought to cover up the incident after learning of it. Blatt, Match Group and Match parent company InterActiveCorp, or IAC,...

