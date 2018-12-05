6th Circ. OKs Atty Sanctions In Pistons Arena Funding Row

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday affirmed a Michigan federal court's order sanctioning an attorney for having filed "frivolous" claims in a dropped lawsuit over the funding for the Detroit Pistons' new arena, finding the lawyer failed to prove that the lower court made a mistake. Andrew A. Paterson Jr. did not establish that the Eastern District of Michigan used the wrong legal standard, misapplied the correct one or made a "clearly erroneous factual finding" when it sanctioned him in January 2018 by ordering him to pay $13,506 in attorney fees to the Detroit Downtown Development Authority and the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS