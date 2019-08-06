BIA Ruling 'Illogical' In Religious Asylum Case, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday ordered the Board of Immigration Appeals to take a second look at a Pakistani Ahmadi man's petition for asylum after finding that the board had not considered relevant evidence in the case. The appeals court reversed the denial of Irfan Ali's petition for asylum and remanded the case back to the BIA, which the Eleventh Circuit said seemed to ignore certain evidence and reached conclusions that were "illogical in light of the record." "The board's opinion in this case is a classic example of a decision that is incapable of review due to a lack of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS