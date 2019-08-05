'McDonnell' Can't Change Official's Conviction, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in McDonnell v. United States narrowing the breadth of federal bribery law doesn’t vacate an ex-Pennsylvania county official’s bribery, extortion and racketeering conviction, the Third Circuit held in a precedential decision Monday. Robert Cordaro, a former Lackawanna County commissioner, was convicted in 2011 for his role in a pay-to-play scheme. Cordaro has been battling his conviction since early 2017, arguing that it should be thrown out on the ground that he had been found guilty for “conduct that the law does not now deem criminal,” according to his petition. But in late 2017, a Pennsylvania...

