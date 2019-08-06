A Novel Theory Of Implied Copyright License In Paparazzi Pics

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Supermodel and social media influencer Gigi Hadid recently won a motion to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that she infringed a paparazzo’s copyright in a photo of her by posting it to Instagram without his permission.[1] The judge dismissed the case not on the merits of the infringement claim but because the plaintiff, copyright holder Xclusive-Lee Inc., failed to register the copyright before filing. This was not the first time Hadid has been sued for Instagramming an unlicensed photo of herself. In 2017, she reached an out-of-court settlement with photographer Peter Cepeda.[2] Hadid’s fellow influencer Khloe Kardashian has also been sued for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS