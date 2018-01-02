Fed. Circ. Befuddled In Hearing On Ericsson IP License Rates

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared perplexed Wednesday by how to approach assigning value to a large portfolio of Ericsson patents in its ongoing tussle with TCL Communication Technology over licensing rates for standard-essential wireless technology. Owners of patents covering technology required to implement industry standards, like 3G and 4G wireless, pledge to license them on terms that are fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory, or FRAND. U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond T. Chen said at the hearing that he "wouldn't even know how to begin to articulate" the right way to approach royalty rates for such patents. Stephen S. Korniczky of Sheppard Mullin Richter...

