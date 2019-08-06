DOD's $17B Intel Support Contract Includes BAE, Booz Allen

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. and more than a dozen other contractors a $17.1 billion multiple-award contract for military intelligence support and assistance. The Pentagon said in an announcement Monday that the deal "will provide worldwide coverage, support and assistance to the Defense Intelligence Agency by delivering timely, objective and cogent military intelligence to warfighters, defense planners and defense and national security policy makers, all vital to the security of the U.S." The other awardees include CSRA LLC, a General Dynamics Corp. subsidiary, Fulcrum IT Services LLC, a Huntington Ingalls...

