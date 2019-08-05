Trump Labels China A Currency Manipulator As Tensions Rise

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury, under the guidance of President Donald Trump, designated China a currency manipulator Monday, marking the first time the U.S. has handed that label to a foreign government since 1994 and escalating trade tensions with China. The Treasury Department on Monday designated China a currency manipulator, saying the country allowed the yuan to depreciate in order to gain a trade advantage. (AP) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the People's Bank of China allowed the country's currency, the yuan, to depreciate in value in order to gain an unfair advantage in international trade and said he plans...

