USCIS Must Rethink Ask For 'Special Occupation' H-1B Visa

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must retract its decision to deny an H-1B work visa to a data analyst after a D.C. federal court determined her employer had provided enough evidence to prove her job could be categorized as a "specialty occupation" and qualify for the visa. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ruled Monday that USCIS clearly went off course in determining LexisNexis USA employee Subhasree Chatterjee didn't meet the requirements for a specialty occupation visa on the grounds that data analyst positions do not require applicants to have a bachelor's degree in any one specific field. Contrary to the agency's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS