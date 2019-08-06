Rockefeller U. Sues Insurers For Sex Abuse Claims Coverage

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- New York's Rockefeller University has sued its insurers in New York state court over coverage for a slew of sex abuse claims against a deceased faculty member, many of which came on the heels of the state's new child victim law allowing claims that would have previously been barred. The suit, filed Sunday, stems from several hundred separate claims filed by individuals alleging sexual abuse against Dr. Reginald Archibald, a former professor and doctor at Rockefeller University Hospital who died in 2007. The university accused several insurers — including Aetna, Travelers and Chubb — of refusing to assist with the cost...

