DHS Hit With Class Challenge To Marriage Interview Arrests

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Federal immigration authorities under the Trump administration are targeting authorized immigrants for arrest at their green card marriage interviews in an alleged “bait and switch” scheme, the American Civil Liberties Union told a Maryland federal court Monday. The ACLU’s Maryland branch alleged in a proposed class action that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are using marriage interviews — which couples are required to attend for a U.S. citizen to sponsor a foreign spouse for a green card — to arrest, detain and deport foreign spouses of Americans. The ACLU said this practice by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security agency...

