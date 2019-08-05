Fired 'Simpsons' Composer Hits Fox With Discrimination Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Alf Clausen, the man behind the music on "The Simpsons" for nearly three decades, has accused Fox and its new parent company, The Walt Disney Co., of discriminating against him because of his age and disabilities before eventually firing him in 2017, according to a new suit lodged Monday in California state court. Clausen, 78, was the composer for the sitcom from November 1999 until August 2017, when he forced off the show, he says in his complaint. Ultimately, Twentieth Century Fox pushed him out the door because of his disabilities and age, the complaint says. The suit doesn't disclose what...

