Ericsson Tells Fed. Circ. $75M Verdict Good Under Alice

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Ericsson Inc. faced tough questions Monday while fighting to preserve a $75 million Texas jury verdict, as a Federal Circuit panel asked why a patent the company says protects smartphone users from malicious apps is patent eligible. An attorney for TCL Communication Technology Holdings, which a jury had determined infringed the patent, told a three-judge panel that when boiled down, the technical language in the claims are "nothing more than an access controller allowing access to information," which he likened to "the door opening or closing" — technology he said is too abstract to be patent eligible under Alice. "That is...

