Ex-Wells Fargo Manager Cops To Helping Tax Fraudsters

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former manager at a California Wells Fargo branch pled guilty to helping a crew of tax fraudsters gain access to accounts that the bank had frozen due to suspicious activity, federal prosecutors announced on Monday. Hakop Zakaryan, a 34-year-old Glendale man who used to manage a local Wells Fargo branch, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud pursuant to a plea agreement that was accepted by the judge handling the case on Monday, court records show. Zakaryan admitted to taking a $3,000 payment from the tax fraudsters in exchange for calling Wells Fargo’s loss prevention team and lying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS