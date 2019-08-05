Calif. Judge Groped Women, Made Lewd Remarks, Panel Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 5, 2019, 11:40 PM EDT) -- A parade of attorneys and court staff testified Monday at the start of a California Commission on Judicial Performance hearing over misconduct allegations against a state appellate judge, saying that over nearly two decades, Justice Jeffrey Johnson repeatedly made sexual comments, groped women and appeared intoxicated after hours at the courthouse. An associate justice on the Second District Court of Appeal for the past 10 years, Justice Johnson faces 10 counts of misconduct and, if convicted by the three-judge panel of special masters and the commission, he could be removed from office. He has largely denied the allegations, according to his...

